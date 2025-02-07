KwaNobuhle family ‘heartbroken’ as mass shooting accused appear in court
Five face string of charges including nine counts of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping
Seeing the men accused of murdering her brother took a KwaNobuhle woman back to the moment she first heard the devastating news, and how she had struggled to contain the heartache and anger that washed over her.
Sitting in the public gallery of the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, she watched as the five men who allegedly went on a shooting spree in the township in October 2022, killing nine people and wounding a 10th, entered the dock for the start of their trial...
