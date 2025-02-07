Love is in the air with The Herald Cooking Masterclass
The smell of biscuits in the oven, a family brunch on a Saturday morning or something delicious on the braai ... The Herald Cooking Masterclass series will once again take you on an everyday adventure of celebrating life with food.
Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Sheree Cloete believes food has a way of bringing people together, transcending cultures and borders, and evoking emotions that linger long after the plate is clean...
