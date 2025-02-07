Metro sees red over vandalised traffic lights
More than a quarter of city’s intersections out of order, with repairs costing up to R600,000 each
More than 25% of traffic lights in Nelson Mandela Bay are out of order due to vandalism, with each repair job costing Nelson Mandela Bay municipality upwards of R300,000.
This has severely disrupted traffic flow at key intersections, such as Govan Mbeki Avenue, Stanford Road and the R75, where the metro estimates extensive repairs will cost R600,000...
