Nelson Mandela Bay ANCYL leaders face expulsion

Just more than a month after being elected as the ANC Youth League regional secretary for one of two factions in Nelson Mandela Bay, Zithobile Vaaltein, along with two other members, faces expulsion for allegedly sowing division in the region.
The league’s disciplinary committee recommended expulsion to its national executive committee (NEC) after the three failed to attend their disciplinary hearings in December.
The other two are Ntombozuko Xipu and Amzolele Ngcayisa.
The members, along with four others from the Eastern Cape, lost their ANCYL membership and are barred from participating in any of the organisation’s activities.
This comes after the seven were involved in parallel ANCYL congresses in December which resulted in the election of two opposing structures in Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City.
On Thursday, ANCYL provincial secretary Francisco Dyantyi said the three members in the Bay had been invited to attend disciplinary hearings, but had failed to do so.
“The hearings continued without them,” Dyantyi said.
“A decision to expel them was taken and the recommendation was made to the NEC.
“I must state that the members have not been suspended.
“They have forfeited their membership and therefore cannot be involved in any programmes of the ANCYL.”
Dyantyi said they were pushing for the NEC to make a final decision by the end of February.
Vaaltein could not be reached for comment. Contact details for the other two could not be obtained.
On Tuesday, Dyantyi said in a statement that it had taken a firm stance against members who had been creating parallel structures.
“We are deeply concerned about the actions of these members who have been working to undermine the unity and cohesion of our organisation,” he said.
“The creation of parallel structures is unacceptable and goes against the very principles of our movement, which is built on the values of unity, solidarity and collective action.
“As an organisation, we condemn in the strongest possible terms any attempt to divide our members or to create parallel structures which seek to undermine the authority of our legitimate leadership.
“These actions are a threat to the stability and effectiveness of our organisation and we will not tolerate them.”
