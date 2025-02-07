News

Case of cop accused of bribing Sars official postponed

Botswana policeman wanted impounded truck released

By Ernest Mabuza - 08 February 2025
The Botswana policeman allegedly phoned one of the Sars officials to pay him so that the truck can be released. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Mmabatho magistrate’s court in the North West on Friday postponed the corruption case of a Botswana policeman accused of bribing a South African Revenue Service (Sars) official until March 12, for the accused to appoint a lawyer. 

Mompolloki Boitshoko, 42, allegedly offered the Sars official R100,000 to release an impounded truck at the Skilpadshek border post on November 25. 

“During his bail application, which was held on December 5, evidence presented in court revealed a truck was detained by Sars at the border post that had cigarettes worth over R1m,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said. 

The truck driver was apprehended for contravening the Customs and Excise Act and customs officials seized the truck, cigarettes and trailers. “The Botswana policeman allegedly phoned one of the Sars officials to pay him so that the truck can be released. An entrapment was set(and it) resulted in his arrest by the members of the Mahikeng-based Hawks serious corruption investigation and serious organised crime investigation units,” Gunya said. 

The suspect's bail of R20,000 was extended until his next court appearance. 

