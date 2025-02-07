Good news for young pupils forced to walk 4.3km to school in Ceres

Western Cape education MEC David Maynier has reversed a decision that prevented scholars from using a free bus service provided by the department — forcing them to walk more than 4km to a primary school in Ceres.
Some pupils were left stranded by a change to the scholar transport service which effectively excluded pupils living less than 5km from their school. This prompted a protest outside the school and a 4.3km walk to school for many pupils and their parents on the first day of the new academic year.
Parents of pupils at Morrisdale Primary School said they were informed in August 2024 that they would not be eligible for the Western Cape education department’s free bus service because their homes fell just short of the 5km radius.
GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron on Friday welcomed an appeal against the decision, lodged by affected parents, being upheld by Maynier.
Herron said the decision noted that the “strict application” of the policy in this case “results in an unfair outcome, in that primary school learners residing just inside the 5km radius have to walk to school while secondary school learners from the same community is transported (a) on an existing route (b) passing past the primary school applicant’s school, and (C) on buses with open seats.”
He said the party was grateful common sense had finally prevailed.
“This was a self-made problem made by the [education department] when they suddenly withdrew the service. Cancelling it was not only irrational, but it perpetuated inequality, creating barriers to education for working-class families and compromising the safety of young learners,” said Herron.
“The rule about having to live at least 5km from school to qualify for free transport is arbitrary and too rigidly applied. Common sense and leadership should have prevailed right from the start.”
DA constituency head for Witzenberg Wendy Kaizer-Philander also welcomed the decision to uphold the appeal.
The education department initially said there was insufficient budget to expand the scholar transport service.
