Inquest into 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre adjourned until March 24
Image: Sino Majangaza/Daily Dispatch
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is pleased with progress made in the past two weeks in the inquest into the 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre.
The inquest is one of the matters referred to the NPA by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). It started on January 27 and continued until Friday. It was adjourned until March 24 to 27.
“Twelve witnesses have already given their testimonies before judge Denzil Potgieter at the Special Tribunal in East London. The witnesses include the investigating officer from the Hawks, survivors, families of the deceased, ballistic experts and private investigators hired by the families of those affected,” NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
The inquest also conducted an inspection in loco at the scene of the incident.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo took a decision to hold an inquest to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the attack.
“On the night, in the period leading up to the 1994 elections, armed individuals opened fire at the Highgate Hotel bar in East London. During the attack five people were killed and seven were severely wounded with permanent injuries and disabilities,” he said.
