Plett’s annual mayoral golf day to tee off for a good cause

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 February 2025

The annual mayoral charity golf day in Plettenberg Bay has become a signature event supported by Garden Route businesses, organisations, community leaders and residents.

Hosted by the town’s first female mayor, Jesicca Kamkam, in partnership with Plett Tourism, 2025’s event will take place on February 28 at the Plettenberg Bay Country Club...

