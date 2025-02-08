SANParks releases annual scientific report
SA National Parks (SANParks) has published its 2023-2024 annual scientific research report with about 80 stories written by more than 90 experts, ranging from easily digestible summaries of scientific studies conducted in national parks to the personal journeys of those doing the research.
The 178 page report includes updates and insights into many of the current research and monitoring initiatives undertaken by scientists, technicians, interns and veterinarians from scientific services, cultural heritage and veterinary wildlife services divisions of the conservation services department...
