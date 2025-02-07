The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is urging beneficiaries to replace their old Sassa gold cards with the new Postbank black cards by February 28 to continue accessing their grants.
Failure to do so will result in beneficiaries being unable to transact, Sassa said.
“We appeal to beneficiaries who have not yet switched to Postbank black cards to get the new cards before the deadline to avoid not being able to access their Sassa grant payments,” Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said.
“All Sassa gold cards will stop working on February 28, irrespective of the expiry date on the card.”
Beneficiaries can visit retailers such as Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and Boxer nationwide and Gauteng Pick n Pay supermarkets with their valid South African ID book or temporary ID to replace their cards free of charge.
“Our strategy for where we chose to issue our cards is based on where customers already get their grants. We have worked with these retailers because they are familiar to our customer and we endeavoured to be as close as possible to where most beneficiaries are in each province.”
The process of replacing the old gold cards with the new Postbank black cards started in September 2024 and hundreds of beneficiaries have already changed their cards.
“Our appeal to social grant beneficiaries is that they should not wait until the last minute or for when their cards stop working. They must get their Postbank black cards now at their nearby card replacement site as that will guarantee they continue receiving their payments,” Sassa acting CEO Themba Matlou said.
TimesLIVE
Sassa urges beneficiaries to replace cards by February 28
Journalist
Image: SA Government/X
TimesLIVE
