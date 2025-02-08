A self-employed mother of three who bagged more than R11m in a Lotto plus 2 jackpot draw plans to travel and explore the world, indulging in her passion for golf.
Self-employed mother of three bags R11m Lotto jackpot
Image: 123RF/tawhy
A self-employed mother of three who bagged more than R11m in a Lotto plus 2 jackpot draw plans to travel and explore the world, indulging in her passion for golf.
“It's a dream come true and I still can't believe I've actually won,” she said.
Ithuba announced that the woman, an avid golf enthusiast, has claimed her winnings.
The winning ticket was bought on a banking platform with a R200 ticket wager and quick pick selection last week Saturday.
“I'm still on cloud nine. I told my husband first and we're both still trying to process this incredible news,” she said.
The winner said she played Lotto at least once a week.
She said her newfound fortune will bring about a significant change in her life.
The mother of three intends to give back to her community by donating a portion of her winnings to charitable causes and investing wisely to secure her family's future.
“I'll definitely continue to 'Phanda, Phusha, Play' — you never know when the next big win will come.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the remarkable win is a shining example of the National Lottery's ability to transform lives and create opportunities.
“We are thrilled to have played a part in making this winner's dreams a reality and we wish her and her loved ones all the best for the future.”
