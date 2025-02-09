Large turnout for Youth On Fire Gospel Bash
It took under a day for more than 3,000 tickets to be booked for the Youth On Fire Gospel Bash, which was held on Friday night at Ebenezer International Church in Algoa Park.
Pastor Jonathan Rubein was the main guest as praise and worship music filled the venue. ..
