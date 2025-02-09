A man who was walking along the back wall of a tidal pool in Beachview, Gqeberha, was knocked over by a wave into the sea on Saturday afternoon.
The 39-year-old man is still missing, according to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.
The incident happened at about 12.20pm, she said.
“A wave knocked him off and he fell into the water on the side of the sea where he disappeared under the water.
“Due to the challenging sea conditions at the time, it was not possible to deploy rescue swimmers and the SA Police Service (SAPS) divers into the open water.
“SAPS will continue with patrols in the area,” van Rensburg said.
Nelson Mandela Bay man knocked over by wave at Beachview, still missing
