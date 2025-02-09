News

Police seek assistance to find missing Gqeberha woman

09 February 2025
Police ask for assistance in finding Megan Cassim after a missing person case was opened.
The police are seeking the community's assistance in tracing Gqeberha woman, Megan Cassim, 30, who went missing on Friday after she left her home in Pheasant Street, Greenshields Park, and did not return.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Cassim allegedly last left her home on Friday at 7am in her grey Honda Quiz vehicle and informed her parents she was going to the beach.

"She never returned home and was reported missing at SA Police Station Walmer by her parents on Friday at approximately 10.35pm.

"At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a floral dress with red flowers.

"Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Cassim to urgently contact Detective /Lieutenant Colonel Estelle Edwards on 079 520 3256 or Crime Stop 0860010111 or their nearest police station," van Rensburg said.

