The police are seeking the community's assistance in tracing Gqeberha woman, Megan Cassim, 30, who went missing on Friday after she left her home in Pheasant Street, Greenshields Park, and did not return.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Cassim allegedly last left her home on Friday at 7am in her grey Honda Quiz vehicle and informed her parents she was going to the beach.
"She never returned home and was reported missing at SA Police Station Walmer by her parents on Friday at approximately 10.35pm.
"At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a floral dress with red flowers.
"Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Cassim to urgently contact Detective /Lieutenant Colonel Estelle Edwards on 079 520 3256 or Crime Stop 0860010111 or their nearest police station," van Rensburg said.
The Herald
Police seek assistance to find missing Gqeberha woman
General Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
The police are seeking the community's assistance in tracing Gqeberha woman, Megan Cassim, 30, who went missing on Friday after she left her home in Pheasant Street, Greenshields Park, and did not return.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Cassim allegedly last left her home on Friday at 7am in her grey Honda Quiz vehicle and informed her parents she was going to the beach.
"She never returned home and was reported missing at SA Police Station Walmer by her parents on Friday at approximately 10.35pm.
"At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a floral dress with red flowers.
"Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Cassim to urgently contact Detective /Lieutenant Colonel Estelle Edwards on 079 520 3256 or Crime Stop 0860010111 or their nearest police station," van Rensburg said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News