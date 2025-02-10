Blind adventurer takes Gqeberha youngsters on journey of resilience
Imagine climbing a mount, flying a gyrocopter or kayaking the Tyrrhenian Sea ... a tall task for anyone, let alone for someone who is blind.
Well, it’s all in a day’s work for adventurer Chris Venter, who recently took some time off to visit Gqeberha and donate dozens of white canes while inspiring disabled youngsters not to lose sight of their dreams...
