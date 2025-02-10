The body of a man washed up at the Beachview Resort in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.
However, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it was not the same person who presumably drowned at the weekend.
She said Kabega Park detectives were now working around the clock to establish the dead man’s identity and contact his next of kin.
“At 12.20pm, police attended to a complaint at the Beachview Resort, Beachview Road, Beachview,” she said.
“On arrival, they saw the man lying on his back on the beach.
“The victim is unknown at this stage and there are already signs of decomposition.
“The deceased is not the same person who presumably drowned at the weekend. No further details are available.”
She said an inquest docket had been opened.
“Any person who could assist police with information which could help with this investigation can contact the Kabega Park police on 082-442-1282 or 082-302-6159, Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or the nearest police.”
On Saturday, a man who was walking along the back wall of a tidal pool in Beachview was knocked over by a wave and swept into the sea.
Janse van Rensburg said the 39-year-old man was still missing.
The Herald
Body washes up in Beachview, another man still missing at sea
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The body of a man washed up at the Beachview Resort in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.
However, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it was not the same person who presumably drowned at the weekend.
She said Kabega Park detectives were now working around the clock to establish the dead man’s identity and contact his next of kin.
“At 12.20pm, police attended to a complaint at the Beachview Resort, Beachview Road, Beachview,” she said.
“On arrival, they saw the man lying on his back on the beach.
“The victim is unknown at this stage and there are already signs of decomposition.
“The deceased is not the same person who presumably drowned at the weekend. No further details are available.”
She said an inquest docket had been opened.
“Any person who could assist police with information which could help with this investigation can contact the Kabega Park police on 082-442-1282 or 082-302-6159, Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or the nearest police.”
On Saturday, a man who was walking along the back wall of a tidal pool in Beachview was knocked over by a wave and swept into the sea.
Janse van Rensburg said the 39-year-old man was still missing.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News