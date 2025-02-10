Dark time for street light repairs in metro

The spotlight has once again been shone on the poor state of street lights in Nelson Mandela Bay, with 1,135 faults reported between October and December — yet only 118 were repaired.
A lack of contracts, vacancies, lack of specialised vehicles and materials, vandalism and theft have made the situation worse.
The electricity and energy directorate faces challenges with a shortage of bucket and crane trucks.
In a February report, electricity and energy acting executive director Tholi Biyela said delays in repairs could also be linked to staff being on leave during the second quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.
However, an earlier report shows that between June and August, 1,775 cases were reported to the municipality.
Of these, only 382 were addressed, leaving 1,393 cases unresolved.
The electricity and energy committee was meant to sit on Friday but it was postponed.
“The recruitment of staff has been slow, however, it’s still a work in progress,” Biyela said.
“The lack of staff within distribution and the end of contracts with regards to trainee students that were assisting distribution with contracts, among others, has left a void.
“The street light maintenance contract is at present going through the supply chain process.”
According to the report, the maintenance of high masts tender was retracted and went back and forth between the supply chain, legal division, bid adjudication committee, acting city manager’s office and external lawyers.
“The 14-day tender process for all public lighting including street lighting has not materialised even though a tremendous amount of effort was put into this.
“Electricity and energy remain committed to re-exploring this process, this will significantly assist the directorate, particularly distribution.”
As of January 28, the number of street light faults reported from the depots were:
- October: 439 faults reported and 46 repaired;
- November: 385 faults reported and 14 repaired; and
- December: 311 faults reported and 58 repaired.
The report stated that fleet management had become a challenge with no cherry pickers or trailers.
It indicated that there was no funding set aside for the procurement of specialised vehicles.
“The city is in a dire situation with only 10 out of 28 bucket trucks in use, 15 in repairs and three that require scrapping.”
While only six out of 15 crane trucks are operational, three are in for repairs, two are to be scrapped, and four are undergoing long-term repairs.
“The current shortage of operational bucket and crane trucks has a severe effect on the sub-directorate’s ability to maintain the distribution network.
“With only 10 out of 28 bucket trucks and six out of 15 crane trucks available, the teams are facing significant challenges in performing routine maintenance and repairs,” the report says.
Electricity and energy political head Ziyanda Mnqokoyi said the city was working with staff to attend to street light faults while waiting for a contractor to be appointed.
“There are no contracts in place and staff can’t manage to cover all the faults.
“The one we previously had was cancelled due to the company being investigated.
“Having a pool of contractors will assist us to cover significant ground.”
Mnqokoyi said the city did not have the budget to purchase the specialised trucks.
“Most of our trucks have gone for repairs but we are expecting three bucket trucks to return from the repair shop.
“Without these trucks, the directorate will suffer significantly.”
ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said he was concerned about the procurement and contract management divisions that led to the cancellation of an approved contract to repair street lights by the former acting city manager, Mandla George.
“The reason the city can’t address the street lights backlog is because of a contract that is no longer in place.
“There was a contract that was approved last year, a service provider was already appointed but the previous acting city manager cancelled it after all the processes were completed and finalised due to internal issues.”
DA councillor Ondela Kepe said the projected number of faults was nowhere near the true reflection of the backlog.
“There’s been a very slow turnaround time to repair faulty street lights which continues unabated, also as a result of the lack of special trucks required to conduct some of the work,” Kepe said.
“We are concerned about where the city will get the required funding to light up our streets.
“There’s stock worth R2m that was recently delivered to the Harrower Road depot for the street lights that are in a bad state and we need the city to ensure we get better quality control from the service providers we work with.”
ANC councillor Bulelani Matenjwa said a key issue was the non-availability of contractors.
“We are looking into this as a committee as to what is the plan to mitigate the problem with staff shortages.”
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya did not respond to questions by the time of publication.
The Herald
Dark time for street light repairs in metro
Only fraction of faults fixed due to challenges in directorate
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
