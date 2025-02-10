News

Emotional service for father and son

Investigation continues into brazen attack on pair slain while offloading rubbish at Arlington tip last week

By Simtembile Mgidi - 10 February 2025

With motorbikes revving and helmets raised, hundreds of people attended the funerals of Heinrich Minnie and his son, Tiaan, at the Biker’s Church in Newton Park on Saturday.

Tiaan, 26, was killed alongside Heinrich, 47, at the Arlington Waste Site on Monday last week...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'We don't want to move elsewhere' Afriforum and Solidariteit brief media
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting

Most Read