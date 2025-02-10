Emotional service for father and son
Investigation continues into brazen attack on pair slain while offloading rubbish at Arlington tip last week
With motorbikes revving and helmets raised, hundreds of people attended the funerals of Heinrich Minnie and his son, Tiaan, at the Biker’s Church in Newton Park on Saturday.
Tiaan, 26, was killed alongside Heinrich, 47, at the Arlington Waste Site on Monday last week...
