Entries now open for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events is back for another year to enable pupils to experience the excitement, fun and learning opportunities of a schools quiz.
Entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz open on Monday, with high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts eligible to take part.
The quiz was successfully reintroduced by The Herald in 2021 after an absence of some years, with co-title sponsor Isuzu Motors SA backing the competition for the fifth consecutive year in 2025.
Prize hampers valued at more than R260,000 are at stake, as well as R35,000 in cash for the three top schools.
Sponsors include Isuzu Motors SA, Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Bargain Books and Woolworths.
Entries close on March 25, with The Herald and Isuzu delivering bulk copies of the paper to all participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over six weeks, from April 14 until May 30, to help entrants prepare for the competition.
Most of the general knowledge questions will be drawn from articles that appear over that period in The Herald on local, national and world news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure.
“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz has become an event pupils look forward to every year, and we are eager to see many more schools taking part,” The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said.
“Every year, the bar is raised when it comes to the number of schools entering, the quality of the competition and the excitement from pupils who are determined to win.
“We’ve seen how it lifts the spirits and the profiles of our schools.
“We saw what it did for Paterson High School [2022 and 2023 winners] and Uitenhage High School [2024 winners] in not only giving them bragging rights, but showing that they can compete with some of the best-resourced schools and hold their own.
“The winners of the last three years, and even the semifinalists, have had people sitting up and taking notice. That’s a good thing for schools.
“From the first day of the knockout rounds, we can quickly spot who’s taken the competition seriously and who hasn’t,” De Kock said.
“I hope to see pupils prepared from the beginning because past quarter- and semifinalist teams are out to win it. I want to see real competition from the first day!”
Her advice to entrants is to leave no page of the newspaper unchecked.
“Some teams fall behind when it comes to world or even sports news, so they must pay attention to what they read.”
Isuzu Motors SA’s senior manager: brand strategy and field marketing, Nandi Matomela, said the company sought to provide sustainable solutions in communities by investing in community upliftment, education and the environment.
“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz provides an ideal platform for the youth to exercise critical life skills such as general knowledge and an understanding of current affairs — key to preparing them for the future.
“We hope to see solid preparation and good camaraderie from the participants,” she said.
“In previous years, we were highly impressed by the preparation they and their mentors put in.
“It’s been incredible to witness how competitive and confident the learners are during the competition.”
Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted from every school. Entrants may be from grades 8-12.
Schools may enter manually or online at www.bit.ly/schoolquiz25.
Entries may also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Tuesday March 25.
Rounds one and two will take place on May 17, with the quarterfinals on May 24, and the semifinals and finals on May 31.
All rounds will be held at The Venue at Walmer Park Shopping Centre.
For more information, send an email to The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za.
The Herald
Entries now open for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz
General knowledge competition for pupils is back with more than R260,000 in prizes at stake
Image: LEON HUGO
Image: SUPPLIED
