The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has slammed escalating attacks against essential service staff in the province.
This comes after the alleged hijacking of an Eskom vehicle and abduction of an employee who was restoring power in the Dlangubo community in Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.
The employee is traumatised after he was allegedly hijacked and held for eight hours while the vehicle was stripped of its parts.
MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi condemned the targeting of staff who work in communities to help with service delivery challenges.
“The acts of violence against essential workers who are dedicated to serving our communities are unacceptable and undermine our efforts to ensure reliable access to basic services such as electricity and water,” he said.
“When frontline and technical staff are targeted, they are not only personally affected, it also disrupts the vital work they do to keep the lights on and water flowing for all residents.”
Buthelezi said the incidents were happening at an increasing rate, which makes communities a toxic environment for workers. He said residents should ensure the safety of workers.
“Our communities rely on these dedicated individuals, and we must ensure their safety so they can continue to provide crucial services. We need a collective effort to address the issue. We urge community members to work closely with the police and local authorities to create a safer environment for those who work tirelessly to serve us.”
Buthelezi’s criticism follows similar calls by other departments, including health and social development, after attacks on their staff over the past few years.
TimesLIVE
Eskom worker ‘kidnapped’ during 8-hour ordeal in KZN, vehicle stripped
Image: Cogta
