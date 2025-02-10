News

Hopeful students not accepted at NMU now without accommodation, food or money to travel home

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Guy Rogers - 10 February 2025

No accommodation, food or money to return home.

Scores of hopeful students have been stranded in Gqeberha after travelling to the city hoping to secure a spot at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) after being provisionally accepted...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'We don't want to move elsewhere' Afriforum and Solidariteit brief media
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting

Most Read