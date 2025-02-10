KwaMagxaki pupils roped in to rebuild furniture
Armed with hammers, paintbrushes and an unwavering determination, KwaMagxaki High School pupils are not just rebuilding desks and chairs — they are crafting a future for themselves and generations to follow.
KwaMagxaki High School principal Vuyani Ngcelwane said they were excited to build their own furniture...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.