Orania Afrikaners also snub US offer

However, during a press conference on Saturday AfriForum said its members were not interested in emigrating to America. AfriForum has been blamed for fuelling misinformation about SA's land policies.
Trump has, without citing evidence, said “South Africa is confiscating land” and that “certain classes of people” were treated “very badly”.
The head of the Orania Movement, Joost Strydom, yesterday said they were committed to SA. The movement is advocating for the interests of Afrikaners.
“We love and are committed to our homeland. We are as much a part of Africa as any other people who call this continent home,” he said.
Orania, a town in the Karoo region, was established in 1963 in an attempt to preserve Afrikaner culture.
“Orania's position is clear... we do not seek to become refugees in another country but rather to remain Afrikaners in Africa. Any assistance should, therefore, be locally focused. Afrikaners do not want to be refugees.
“An Afrikaner territory was acknowledged as a ‘legitimate pursuit’ by the South African parliament in the 1990s. The government at the time even signed an accord recognising Afrikaner self-determination.”
He said they were grateful for international support and asked that such support be directed towards strengthening their recognition.
“We understand that mutual recognition is a crucial foundation for Afrikaners’ long-term survival in Africa.”
TimesLIVE, Sowetan's sister publication, has reported that Solidarity chair Flip Buys welcomed “the concern of important Americans about our situation”.
“We believe the solution must be found in South Africa. We reaffirm today our firm commitment to the country and all its people.”
The ministry of international relations said it remained committed to finding diplomatic solutions to any misunderstandings or disputes.
“It is of great concern that the foundational premise of this order lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognise SA's profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid.
“We are concerned by what seems to be a campaign of misinformation and propaganda aimed at misrepresenting our great nation. It is disappointing to observe that such narratives seem to have found favour among decision-makers in the United States of America,” said spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.
“It is ironic that the executive order makes provision for refugee status in the US for a group in South Africa that remains among the most economically privileged, while vulnerable people in the US from other parts of the world are being deported and denied asylum despite real hardship.”
Orania Afrikaners also snub US offer
'We don't want to be refugees in America'
Senior Reporter
Image: Moshe Sekete
