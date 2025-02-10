For two weeks, KwaNobuhle residents have resorted to cooking over open fires, refilling gas cylinders or, for those who could afford it, buying generators — spending thousands of rand due to a power outage.
The Herald
Power set to be restored ‘area by area’ in KwaNobuhle on Monday
For two weeks, KwaNobuhle residents have resorted to cooking over open fires, refilling gas cylinders or, for those who could afford it, buying generators — spending thousands of rand due to a power outage.
On Friday, hopes of electricity being restored at the weekend were dashed when the municipality failed to deliver on its promise but reverted to Monday.
On Saturday, the municipality said one of its 66kV cables had been restored and continuity tests had been successful.
“The circuit is now undergoing soaking tests that will continue overnight and, as a result, electricity supply is envisaged to be restored on Saturday.
“Once the supply is restored, teams will continue working on the backup circuit to ensure reliable and stable electricity supply to the entire KwaNobuhle area.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank residents for their patience and understanding during this period.
“We appreciate your co-operation and look forward to restoring full electricity supply soon,” the city said.
Speaking on Sunday, electricity and energy political head Ziyanda Mnqokoyi said repairs for the 66kV cables had cost the city R8.7m.
Before that, the city had spent R1.2m to repair the Mqolomba mini-substation which had been vandalised on January 14, leaving health facilities such as Laetitia Bam Hospital without power.
Mnqokoyi said some areas would still be without electricity once power was restored on Monday.
“We’re expecting electricity to return on [Monday]; however, power will be restored area by area.
“Another challenge is there have been so many mini substations vandalised due to the gap caused by the power outage.
“There are areas that will come back on, but others won’t have electricity.”
The Herald
