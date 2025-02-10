News

Still no sign of missing Gqeberha woman

10 February 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The family of 30-year-old Megan Cassim is seeking the community’s help in locating her after she was last seen leaving her sister and mother’s home in Pheasant Street, Greenshields Park.

Cassim’s sister Andrea Witbooi said they were shattered by her disappearance...

