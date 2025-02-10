News

Teenager, 19, dies after falling from cliff at Cotswold quarry

By Herald Reporter - 10 February 2025

A 19-year-old teenager died at the weekend after falling off a cliff at the Cotswold quarry.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said that at about 4.30am on Saturday, security at the quarry heard screams coming from inside the yard...

