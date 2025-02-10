Wani’s ‘Cinderella’ in Africa a showcase of culture, perseverance and hope
Noted theatre personality reimagines classic tale as set in a rural SA village
A timeless fairytale about perseverance, hope and the indomitable human spirit has been given a uniquely African take.
Noted Gqeberha playwright, theatre director and actor Monde Wani will bring his transformative take on Cinderella to the Mandela Bay Arts Festival as he celebrates Xhosa culture and traditions through a production titled Qaqamba...
