Complaints over soup and bread delay KwaNobuhle murder trial

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 11 February 2025

The state is yet to call its first witness in the murder trial of five KwaNobuhle men accused of mass murder.

This, after the case was delayed for another day due to complaints about the food the accused received at court...

