News

Dental surgeon’s Kariega family struggle to process devastating loss

Dr Ncumisa Mdlokolo died after being hit by Ferrari while on visit to Cape Town

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 11 February 2025

A grieving Kariega family spent Monday in Durban to pack up the belongings of a dental surgeon who was hit and killed, allegedly by a man driving a Ferrari.

The harrowing incident occurred just over a week ago while Dr Ncumisa Mdlokolo, 32, was on a family getaway in Cape Town. It was witnessed by her younger sister...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC Part 2

Most Read