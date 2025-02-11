Jobs set to be slashed in manufacturing sector
ContiTech moves to shut down conveyor belt operation in Kariega, with 125 jobs at risk
About 125 jobs are on the line at Continental’s ContiTech Africa plant in Kariega as the automotive parts manufacturer plans to shut down operations.
The decision follows significant losses that affected the sustainability of its conveyor belt manufacturing operations in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.