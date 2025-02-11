News

Jobs set to be slashed in manufacturing sector

ContiTech moves to shut down conveyor belt operation in Kariega, with 125 jobs at risk

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 11 February 2025

About 125 jobs are on the line at Continental’s ContiTech Africa plant in Kariega as the automotive parts manufacturer plans to shut down operations.

The decision follows significant losses that affected the sustainability of its conveyor belt manufacturing operations in SA...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Why Did Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran's Street Performance?
'We don't want to move elsewhere' Afriforum and Solidariteit brief media

Most Read