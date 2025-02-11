February is the month of love, and if you look closely, you’ll see that love can be everlasting in the animal kingdom.
The Herald
Love is in the air in the animal kingdom too
Image: WAYNE VERSTER
February is the month of love, and if you look closely, you’ll see that love can be everlasting in the animal kingdom.
From devoted blue crane pairs to family-orientated jackals and fiercely protective elephant shrews, you can experience the wonder of creatures that mate for life at Lalibela Wildlife Reserve, which is on the N2 near Makhanda.
In Lalibela’s grasslands, you’ll find SA’s national bird, the blue crane.
These elegant birds are known for their striking charcoal-blue, grey and white plumage, and males perform a dazzling courtship dance to win over females.
Blue cranes typically lay two eggs and both birds share incubation duties.
Once hatched, the chicks stay under their parents’ care for three to five months until they learn to fly, during which time the adults are dedicated to feeding and protecting them.
Among the blue crane’s predators is the black-backed jackal, a daring and fast-footed animal that forms a partnership with a single mate.
Breeding once a year, each family holds its own territory, where the young are reared and weaned.
If one partner dies, the surviving jackal remains solitary until a new mate is courted and successfully integrated into the pack.
So named because of their long, flexible snouts, elephant shrews, found in the woodlands and fynbos-rich areas of Lalibela, are small but formidable creatures that also favour monogamy.
They communicate with their mates through scent markings, tracking each other’s movements and fiercely defending their territory.
The female gives birth to up to three shrewlets and begins feeding them mashed insects after about five days.
After about two weeks, the young start exploring on their own, but the parents remain united, steadfast in their lifelong partnership.
Crowned eagles pair-bond for life and share the responsibility of raising their young.
These birds build elaborate nests in the forks of trees, where they incubate their eggs and nurse their hatchlings.
They spend up to eight hours a day circling the skies in search of prey to feed their chicks.
Once the young have flown the nest, the pair remain together in the same nest for up to seven years.
At Lalibela, whether it’s relaxing at romantic Kichaka Lodge with its 10 luxurious suites and private plunge pools, enjoying the seclusion of Lentaba Safari Lodge’s chalets with its private decks and sweeping valley views, or unwinding at Inzolo Lodge and Tree Tops Safari Lodge, love is certainly in the air.
If you’re celebrating an anniversary, planning a proposal or simply seeking a romantic getaway over the Valentine’s Day weekend, witnessing the monogamous bonds of animals will add an unforgettable touch to your stay.
