Missionvale murder suspect expected to apply for bail next week
Missionvale residents gathered outside the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday when a man accused of murdering a wheelchair-bound patient at the Missionvale Clinic made a brief appearance.
While Christopher Plaatjies took to the dock, the residents outside the court building called for his bail to be denied and for him to stay behind bars for the rest of his trial...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.