New training centre to teach valuable skills in Plett
Carpentry, plumbing, wiring and welding are just some of the trades set to be taught at the Ebenezer Community Skills Centre with the aim of putting idle hands to work and equipping the disadvantaged youth of Plettenberg Bay with the tools to gain employment.
The centre, which is being established through the New Horizon Development Agency, is set to launch in April, and will be the first youth development centre of its kind in the area that will offer technical skills at no cost...
