It was a morning of high drama as 74-year-old Ebrahim Moosa, a member of the prominent Jeeva family, was abducted in broad daylight from his business premises in Kariega.
The kidnapping took place at about 10am as Moosa arrived at work.
He was followed by another vehicle that blocked his path at Tramarco Trading International.
The assailants then jumped out, forcibly dragged him into their double-cab bakkie, and fled in an unknown direction.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Anti-Gang Unit was investigating the case.
“The motive for the kidnapping is unclear at this stage, however, a police investigation is under way.”
When The Herald arrived at the scene, the area was still swarming with police officers and private security guards, while the gates to the premises remained heavily guarded.
The Herald
Prominent Kariega businessman kidnapped
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The Herald
