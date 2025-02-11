A Gqeberha family breathed a sigh of relief when Megan Cassim was found alive late on Monday evening — 132km from where she was last seen on Friday.
The Nelson Mandela Bay community had rallied around the 30-year-old's family in search of her after she told her family she was heading to the beach that morning, drove off in her Honda, and never returned.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Cassim was found “unharmed in Kareedouw”.
“Walmer detectives confirmed that Megan Cassim was found in Kareedouw [on Monday] and she was unharmed.”
Chaplain Bernadine Wilken, of Missing They Wrote, said the family was relieved.
“We are grateful to everyone who supported this search and we are thankful that Megan has been found.
“It’s been a tough few days for her family and the whole community, and we can only imagine the worry and fear they’ve been feeling.
“But after a lot of prayers and searching, everyone is at peace, knowing she’s in one piece.
“They are so relieved and we are too,” Wilken said.
Relief as missing Nelson Mandela Bay woman found safe in Kareedouw
