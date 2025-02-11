Rosedale Clinic forced to close after ‘gang fight’

A stray bullet from a suspected gang fight struck the Rosedale Clinic in Kariega on Tuesday, forcing it to temporarily close its doors.
Eastern Cape health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the clinic would resume operations on Wednesday.
“There was a shooting near the clinic,” Manana said.
“A stray bullet hit the outside of the clinic.
“The clinic is now closed.
“It will open again tomorrow [on Wednesday]. It’s believed to be a war between gangs.”
It is understood that nurses, fearing for their safety, locked themselves inside the clinic.
However, Manana did not comment on this claim.
This is a developing story.
