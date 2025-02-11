Students ‘left in the lurch’ protest outside NMU
Access to campus blocked over issues including registration, funding and accommodation
Some still pulling their suitcases, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students blocked the road to the main campus in Summerstrand with burning tyres and rocks on Monday morning.
Disrupting the start to the 2025 academic year, the frustrated students said the university should not begin lectures while there were still unregistered students, many without accommodation...
