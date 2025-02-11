WATCH | Brazen kidnapping of prominent Kariega businessman captured on video
A chilling video has surfaced, capturing the audacious daylight abduction of a member of a prominent Nelson Mandela Bay family.
The footage, lasting a minute and 32 seconds, shows the moment a 74-year-old man is violently dragged from his car, shoved into a white double-cab bakkie and driven away...
