News

IN PICS | Police seize fat burning jabs, performance-enhancing drugs and steroids

By TimesLIVE - 12 February 2025
Fat-burning drugs, steroids and other medications were allegedly being offered for sale online.
Fat-burning drugs, steroids and other medications were allegedly being offered for sale online.
Image: SAPS

Six suspects have been arrested in Pretoria in connection with a police takedown operation of a drug syndicate selling illicit drugs online.

Police seized a substantial quantity of counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, steroids, scheduled medicine and stimulants, said spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.

Electronic devices were also seized during the arrests of the three men and three women, who were apprehended at different addresses.

The premises where steroids, scheduled medicine and stimulants were stored.
The premises where steroids, scheduled medicine and stimulants were stored.
Image: SAPS
The outside of the premises where drugs were being stored ahead of sale online.
The outside of the premises where drugs were being stored ahead of sale online.
Image: SAPS
Police say a drug syndicate was selling steroids, scheduled medicine, stimulants and other performance-enhancing drugs.
Police say a drug syndicate was selling steroids, scheduled medicine, stimulants and other performance-enhancing drugs.
Image: SAPS

They face charges related to the contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Medicines and Related Substances Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act.

Van Wyk said the takedown operation took place on Tuesday after extensive investigations by the national organised crime investigations narcotics unit, supported by the transnational vehicle crime investigation unit, Gauteng provincial narcotics unit, crime intelligence, K9 search and rescue, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport, and the financial intelligence centre.

"The suspects were allegedly operating an online website to trade and distribute counterfeit and illicit performance-enhancing drugs, scheduled medicines, steroids and stimulants.

"Investigations, which included a forensic analysis, revealed the products contain prohibited substances. One product sold online as a 'fat burner' contains dimethylphenethylamine, an isomer of methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth or Tik)."

Van Wyk said the suspects are expected to appear before a magistrate's court later this week as investigations continue.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC Part 2

Most Read