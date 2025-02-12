Moosa, a member of the well-known Jeeva family, was kicked and stomped on by his abductors before they bundled him into their getaway vehicle.
Kidnapped Kariega businessman freed
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Prominent Kariega businessman Ebrahim Moosa, 74, who was kidnapped in broad daylight on Tuesday morning, has been released.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Anti-Gang Unit had since confirmed Moosa's release.
It is understood he was released in Kwazakhele late on Tuesday night, though further details were not immediately available.
Image: SUPPLIED
Moosa, a member of the well-known Jeeva family, was kicked and stomped on by his abductors before they bundled him into their getaway vehicle.
The frightening abduction took place outside Moosa's business, Tramarco Trading International, on Cape Road, just off Cuyler Street in Kariega at about 10am.
The incident was caught on CCTV.
It is understood Moosa was freed when authorities swooped on the kidnappers.
It's still unclear if a ransom was paid.
Sources with direct knowledge of the incident said Moosa was still “very rattled”.
This is a developing story.
