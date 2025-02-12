NMU classes start online amid efforts to resolve issues
Some progress in dealing with finance, admission, transport and accommodation complaints
Nelson Mandela University was more peaceful on Tuesday following ongoing discussions to resolve student issues ranging from funding to transport that resulted in chaos erupting at the south campus on Monday.
The start of the academic year was marred by student protests, after hundreds of students were left in limbo as a result of finance, admission and accommodation issues...
