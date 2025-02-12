Paradise Beach father accused of sex crimes back in court in April

Closing arguments ahead of judgment in the trial of a Paradise Beach father accused of a string of sex crimes will be heard on April 14.
This, after the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday gave the state and the defence more time until Friday to file their heads of argument.
The 56-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, is accused of grooming and sexually abusing his stepson and biological daughter between 2015 and 2022.
He allegedly exposed them to pornography from a young age and later instructed them to perform sexual acts with each other while he took pictures and videos.
The accused is also alleged to have instructed his stepson to take pictures and videos of other girls he had relationships with, and then send the pictures to the accused.
He faces more than 700 charges related to the production and distribution of child pornography, as well as charges of sexual assault and bestiality.
His stepson, now 22, pleaded guilty to raping his sister and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
The accused’s former partner, who is also the mother of his daughter and stepson, was handed a three-year suspended sentence for not reporting a sexual offence, as well as defeating the ends of justice for notifying the accused of the police investigation.
The accused denies the allegations. He remains behind bars.
