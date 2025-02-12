Pesticides in spotlight again after move by tribunal
Comic book ‘Palesa’s Brave Discovery’ in the crosshairs after complaints lodged with Human Rights Commision, advertising watchdog
The issue of illegal pesticides being sold by spaza shops and vendors, the main driver behind a government crackdown on the sector last year, has flared up again.
The SA People’s Tribunal on AgroToxins has called on the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Advertising Regulatory Board to outlaw the comic book “Palesa’s Brave Discovery” which, they argue, is “confusing ... dangerous and ... disingenuous”...
