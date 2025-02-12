Eastern Cape police have raised concern about the growing trend of stock theft that is severely affecting farmers.
Nelson Mandela Bay farmers have been hard hit, with the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit having seen an increase in cattle being stolen and slaughtered since November 2024 in Kabega Park in Gqeberha, Despatch and Kariega
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said criminals were targeting livestock, often butchering the animals on site, and then leaving farmers to deal with the devastating losses.
In a recent case, a farmer in Mimosadale in Rooihoogte, Kariega, placed his eight cows in a kraal on Monday at about 5pm.
The next morning, he found the kraal empty.
“After searching the area, he discovered three of his cows had been slaughtered and a fourth was severely injured.
“The remaining four cows were later recovered,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Anyone with information about the incident or similar cases in the area is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Mario van der Westhuizen on 079-896-7363 or detective Warrant Officer Yvette Browers on 082-414-1951.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported via Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the MySAPS app.
The Herald
Police concerned about increase in stock theft
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
