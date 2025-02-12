Sanctor ‘wunderkind’ jetting off to US with prize-winning book
‘Big Sweet Problems’ brings success for young competition winner
Her teacher describes her as a wunderkind, someone who is goal-oriented and knows what she wants in life.
And that is exactly what 14-year-old Kirstin Williams, a grade 9 pupil at Sanctor High School in Gqeberha’s northern areas, is proving to be...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.