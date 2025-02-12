Vicki witness tells of ‘attempt to kill him’
Convicted murderer Dylan Cullis tells Gqeberha high court he was approached twice in jail to get him to change his statement to police
After allegedly being approached twice in jail to change his statement, a man serving 18 years in prison for his role in Gqeberha mother Vicki Terblanche’s murder said someone had allegedly tried to kill him.
Dylan Cullis made the startling claims as he took to the stand in the Gqeberha high court for the second day on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.