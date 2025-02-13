News

Court battle over National Alliance leadership postponed

By Nomazima Nkosi - 13 February 2025

The fight to determine the rightful leaders of the National Alliance was postponed at the Gqeberha high court on Thursday.

This comes as party president Gary van Niekerk filed a motion to delay the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) from declaring vacancies in the council as well as to postpone the application seeking to have him legally removed as the leader of the National Alliance...

