Court battle over National Alliance leadership postponed
The fight to determine the rightful leaders of the National Alliance was postponed at the Gqeberha high court on Thursday.
This comes as party president Gary van Niekerk filed a motion to delay the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) from declaring vacancies in the council as well as to postpone the application seeking to have him legally removed as the leader of the National Alliance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.