News

Karatara community hit by closure of municipal office

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 13 February 2025

Cash-strapped Karatara residents have had to dig even deeper for travelling costs to pay their municipal bills following the temporary closure of their local offices.

Residents from the town, located between Sedgefield and Knysna, have for days been forced to use either of the two towns’ municipal offices after their local offices were closed due to the suspension  of an official in the finance department...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...
Trump presses plan to 'have' Gaza, resettle 2 million Palestinians | REUTERS

Most Read