Kerry Hiles and band ready to rock Nelson Mandela Bay festival
Award-winning vocalist for Misery Loves Company to mark move to Gqeberha with diverse performances
After travelling thousands of kilometres touring across SA, award-winning vocalist Kerry Hiles has put down roots in Gqeberha and will be marking the move by performing her unique “blues-come-pop-rock” at the upcoming Mandela Bay Arts Festival.
The vocalist for renowned trio Misery Loves Company recently relocated from East London to Gqeberha to grow the group’s presence in the province and move closer to their core audience in the Bay...
