Pressure to be the best and secure top honours in school sport has led to poaching.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, he chats to Hannes Nienaber, who is responsible for written content at SuperSport Schools.
Under discussion is the latest incident at top public schools in the Eastern Cape that have cut sporting and cultural ties with prestigious Makhanda private school Kingswood College because of what one school termed its aggressive poaching of their most talented pupils.
“You have a right to go to the school that you want to go to, so if the parent wants to move his child to another school, he’s allowed to,” Nienaber said.
“What I do believe is that there should be a system between headmasters that if we take this child from you, that you have invested money into, that we pay the previous school a development fee for having brought the child to the level we brought him to.”
LISTEN | Poaching of talented school pupils in the spotlight
Image: FACEBOOK
